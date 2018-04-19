Gwen Stefani Reveals Blake Shelton's Ex Had Posters of Her 'Plastered Over Her Whole Bedroom'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton come from very different musical backgrounds, but the country crooner knew about the No Doubt frontwoman before they started dating — from his ex-girlfriend!

Stefani revealed that long before she got with The Voice coach, he was seeing someone who was a big fan of hers.

“He did tell me that he dated a girl for like three months that had my face all plastered over her whole bedroom,” she said during Wednesday’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “So, that’s kind of weird, right?”

The host agreed it was “really weird,” but he also saw the opportunity for an amazing prank.

“Find out what she looks like and plaster her face all over your bedroom,” Kimmel suggested.

“Oh my God! That’s so gross,” Stefani replied with a laugh.

While Shelton, 41, is a country guy and Stefani, 48, grew up on alternative and reggae sounds, they do have some common interests.

“I think the one place we cross over is that whole, like, yacht rock ‘70s love songs,” the singer shared. “When I was like ‘Yeah, Bread is one of my favorite groups ever,’ he’d be like, ‘What?! I thought you were like a rock/ska girl.’ He didn’t even know what ska is.”

So Stefani tried to introduce him to her style of music with a ska and reggae music playlist for Valentine’s Day a few years ago. However, it wasn’t that big a hit.

“We just don’t listen to it that often,” she admitted.

The duo, who enjoyed date night at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, both have marriage on their mind.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, the host pressed Stefani on whether rumors that the two were planning on getting married soon were true — a question the singer skirted by asking DeGeneres for advice.

“I love being married,” the host said. “I think you should get married.”

Stefani said her three sons — Kingston, 11, Zuma Nesta Rock, 9, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 4, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — “love” Shelton.

DeGeneres dropped the topic but told her to keep it in mind.

“I do,” she replied. “I think about it all the time.”

Shelton also admitted to CMT’s Cody Alan that he has been contemplating tying the knot.

“I think about it. I don’t think it’s anytime soon or anything,” Shelton said when asked about walking down the aisle. “The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you’d be getting to that.”