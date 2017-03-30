Black Keys' Dan Auerbach Announces Second Solo Album, Waiting on a Song

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Black Keys singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach will roar back June 2 with his second solo album, Waiting on a Song. The project is Auerbach’s first under his own name since 2009’s Keep It Hid. Along with announcing the record Thursday, Auerbach shared a new song, “Shine on Me.”

For Waiting On A Song, his “love letter to Nashville,” Auerbach enlisted heavy-hitters including John Prine, Mark Knopfler, Duane Eddy, Jerry Douglas, Pat McLaughlin, Bobby Wood, and Gene Chrisman.

“Living in Nashville has definitely changed the way I think about music and the way that I record it,” he said in a press release. “I didn’t have all of these resources before. I am working with some of the greatest musicians that ever lived.”

Auerbach is releasing Waiting on a Song via his new label, Easy Eye Sound, and he recorded the album’s 10 tunes at his Easy Eye Studio in Nashville, where The Black Keys recorded 2011’s El Camino and 2014’s Turn Blue. “I built [the studio] to accommodate live musicians playing,” Auerbach said, “and then all of a sudden the best musicians in Nashville show up, and it’s happening.”

Auerbach’s most recent release was 2015’s Yours, Dreamily, the debut album of his side project The Arcs. And while The Black Keys haven’t released a full-length since Turn Blue, Auerbach has remained active, producing albums for Cage the Elephant and the Pretenders and collaborating with Mark Ronson and Action Bronson for a song on the Suicide Squad soundtrack.

Watch the official video for “Shine on Me” above.

