WATCH: Black Eyed Peas’ Taboo Releases Song About His Secret Cancer Battle

Black Eyed Peas member Taboo has turned his pain into art.

After secretly battling – and beating – stage 2 testicular cancer in 2014, the musician (born Jaime Luis Gomez) wrote a new song, “The Fight,” about his experience – and PEOPLE has the exclusive debut of the music video for the song.

“‘The Fight’ was created during my darkest time in my personal fight against cancer,” the father of four, 41, tells PEOPLE. “This video speaks to the isolation of that moment as well as the hope and promise of tomorrow that I found in my own young children. The talented kids featured in this video represent my continued commitment to movement, dance and a future without cancer.”

The song has been released as part of his partnership with the American Cancer Society and his participation in their new campaign called The Fight, which was designed to inspire others battling cancer to maintain a positive outlook and all people to get tested if they see any warning signs.

“There were times that I wanted to give up, but I became inspired by sports figures who have gone through similar battles. I began channeling my energy into the thing that keeps me alive and spirited: music,” Taboo told PEOPLE of his cancer battle in November. “I wanted to share my story and inspire others like those who had inspired me.”