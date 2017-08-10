Is Blac Chyna Taking a Jab at Rob Kardashian in This Raunchy New Music Video?

WARNING: NSFW language below

The drama seems to never end between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian.

The 29-year-old Lashed Cosmetics entrepreneur appears in the sexy new music video for rapper Belly’s new track “P.O.P” (Power of P—-) – and shows of her moves as he delivers some pretty head-scratch-inducing lyrics.

“You were seduced by her sin/Don’t let Lucifer in/She took you for everything/You let her do it again,” Belly raps in the video as Chyna gives a small smirk and an eye-roll.

The mom of two shows up toward the end of the music video, caressing her body and dancing around in white lingerie under a fur-lined jacket.

P.O.P. @belly 👑🐱 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

Chyna shared the section in question on Instagram, simply captioning the post: “P.O.P. @belly👑🐱.”

It is unclear whether the apparent Kardashian jab was intentional, but the lyrics (and Chyna’s appearance) have raised some eyebrows as Chyna finds herself in a heated legal battle with her ex-fiancé.

Last month, Chyna was granted a restraining order against Kardashian, 30, in response to his social-media tirade on July 5 — in which he posted nude photos of his ex-fiancée and accused her of cheating and using drugs, also alleging that he pays her bills.

“I was devastated, of course. I’m like, ‘How could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?’ ” Chyna (née Angela White) said during an ABC News interview aired on Good Morning America in the wake of the attack. “This is a person that I trusted. I just felt betrayed.”

The former love birds, who are parents to 8-month-old Dream, have had their fair share of drama during their relationship. After a year of ups and downs, including screaming matches, a paternity test, and a fight that nearly ended their engagement right before Christmas, their romance finally came to an end.

The social media tirade is just the latest in the couple’s ill-fated love affair. But now, Chyna is focused on their little girl.

“I might have one point of view, but hopefully Dream and King’s fathers add theirs, and we can come together to build better people,” she added. “I know right and wrong. I’m pretty sure they know right and wrong. We’re going to do the best we can.”