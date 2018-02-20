Birdman Plays Coy on Toni Braxton Engagement Rumors — But Admits 'She's My Everything'

Days after Toni Braxton appeared to tease their engagement on a trailer for the upcoming series of Braxton Family Values, rapper Birdman stopped by Wendy Williams’ daytime chat show Tuesday — but didn’t quite set the record straight.

Williams started off gently, asking the 49-year-old Cash Money founder if he and Braxton, 50, are a couple. When he began to hem and haw, the host pushed forward with trademark bluster: “Do you have sex?”

The question produced both a smile and a warm response from Birdman.

“That’s my girl, my friend, my family,” he explained. “That’s my love, my soldier, my life — she’s my everything. She’s my life — I love her to death. I’ve been knowing T for a long time — way back like 17, 18 years. Things just happen.”

Birdman and Wendy Williams Jason DeCrow/The Wendy Williams Show

However, he played coy when asked to confirm that the large diamond Braxton has been sporting is an engagement ring. When Williams showed a shot of the happy couple, zeroing in on Braxton’s sparkler on that finger, Birdman simply reiterated that they’re together “for life.”

“We’re not married as of yet, but …” he said with a smile.

Reps for Braxton did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment on their rumored engagement.

Birdman and Toni Braxton Splash (2)

Their lives may change, but the sisterhood remains the same. #BFV is back in March! pic.twitter.com/BESPKSKxvk — #BFV (@BFV_WEtv) February 18, 2018

Relationship rumors first began swirling around the couple after the “Breathe Again” singer and the rapper were spotted getting cozy at the 2016 BET Awards.

The pair was inseparable and looked blissful as they strolled together backstage, an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time. They even posed for photos together before making their way out of the theater hand-in-hand.

But that didn’t stop Birdman from playing it cool when asked about their relationship. “We’re just chillin’,” he told PEOPLE.

