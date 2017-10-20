Billy Joel Has Made $35 Million This Year Alone

There’s more to legendary singer-songwriter Billy Joel than his music.

In fact, the Piano Man is expecting his third child. His wife, Alexis, is pregnant, the couple confirmed in an interview with the Belfast Telegraph published on Wednesday.

Their child will enter Joel’s lucrative world and expansive family life, with two older siblings, an accomplished equestrian as a mother and a singer-songwriter father who has dominated the industry since he entered it decades ago.

The 68-year-old has a staggering net worth that has built up after years and years of touring and record sales. The father and Long Island-native is still touring the country with his Billy Joel in Concert series, and made tens of millions of dollars just within the last year.

RELATED VIDEO: Third Child on the Way for Billy Joel



How much is Billy Joel worth?

With decades of concerts, 13 studio albums and multiple tours over the course of decades, Joel has acquired a stunning amount of wealth. From June 2016 through June 2017 alone, Joel made $35 million, according to Forbes. Much of his earnings came from his concert series, bolstered by ticket and merchandise sales.

But Joel’s total net worth is several times more than that. While Forbes estimated his net worth in 2010 as $160 million, Joel said it is “north of that,” according to the 2014 biography Billy Joel, written by Fred Schreuers and detailed in the New York Daily News.

Outside of his music, Joel has several multi-million dollar homes in New York and Florida, and has a fascination with yachts that stems from his Long Island upbringing.

How many kids does Billy Joel have?

Joel currently has two children. He and Roderick welcomed their two-year-old Della Rose in August 2015.

Joel and model Christie Brinkley, one of his ex-wives, are the parents of 31-year-old Alexa Ray, who has a singing career and appeared in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition with her mother last year.

Who is Billy Joel married to?

Joel and Roderick married in 2015 — just a month before Della Rose was born — after dating since 2009. Roderick is a 35-year-old equestrian and former Morgan Stanley executive.

Roderick is Joel’s fourth wife. Before her, he was married to Katie Lee, a 36-year-old cookbook author and TV food critic. They wed in 2004.

Prior to that, Joel was married to model Christie Brinkley, mother to Alexa Ray and the inspiration behind his hit “Uptown Girl.” They were married for nearly a decade, and divorced in 1994.

And a decade before Brinkley, Joel was married to author Elizabeth Weber. He was with her from Joel from 1973 to 1982.

Joel is still friends with his three ex-wives, according to the Los Angeles Times.

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com