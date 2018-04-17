Billboard Music Awards Nominations 2018: Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran Dominate Top Categories

If this year’s Billboard Music Awards nominations are any indication, the show will surely be star-studded.

Khalid and Bebe Rexha announced the names of the first round of nominees for the 2018 soirée on the Today show, Tuesday. Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift lead the pack with nominations in multiple categories including top female and male artist. Lamar and Sheeran lead with four nominations, each, thus far.

Khalid — a nominee, himself, for top new artist — will also announce the remaining categories via livestream on the Billboard and Billboard Music Awards Facebook pages later Tuesday morning.

Check out the list of nominees below, which will be updated as more categories are announced.

TOP FEMALE ARTIST

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

TOP MALE ARTIST

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

TOP HOT 100 SONG

“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“Humble.,” Kendrick Lamar

“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars

“Rockstar,” Post Malone and 21 Savage

“Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran

TOP SELLING ALBUM

DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

Beautiful Trauma, Pink

÷, Ed Sheeran

From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

Reputation, Taylor Swift

TOP ARTIST

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

TOP NEW ARTIST

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

TOP COUNTRY SONG

“What Ifs,” Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina,

“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Small Town Boy,” Dustin Lynch

“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

“In Case You Didn’t Know,” Brett Young

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will air on NBC live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.