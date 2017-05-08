Céline Dion Will Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at the Billboard Music Awards

Twenty years ago this year, Céline Dion debuted “My Heart Will Go On” as part of the Titanic soundtrack — and she’ll be celebrating that anniversary by performing the award-winning song at the Billboard Music Awards later this month.

“This song means a lot to me, and it has played such a huge role in my career,” Dion said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to the late James Horner, and to Will Jennings, for writing it and creating the opportunity for me to be part of Titanic, an amazing film whose legacy will continue for generations to come. It’s a great honor to have the opportunity to perform it at the Billboard Music Awards’ international stage, in celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary.”

Soon after debuting in 1997, “My Heart Will Go On” peaked at No. 1 on a variety of charts, including the Billboard Hot 100. It went on to win the Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Original Song and picked up multiple Grammy Awards, including record of the year and song of the year.

Since then, Dion has put out a number of albums, the most recent being 2016’s Encore Un Soir, and launched a concert residency at the Colosseum at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace. Last year, she received the ICON Award at the BBMAs, where she performed Queen’s “The Show Must Go On.”

This year’s Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena Sunday, May 21 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

This article originally appeared in Ew.com