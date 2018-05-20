Taylor Swift Returns to the Red Carpet for the First Time in 2 Years at Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift is back on the red carpet!

The Reputation singer, 28, attended the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, marking her first awards show appearance since the 64th Annual BMI Pop Awards in May 2016.

Swift opted for an ethereal pink gown that featured a thigh-high slit and embellished silver details on the bodice.

Taylor Swift John Shearer/Getty

During the show, the entertainer picked up the award for top female artist and gave a shout-out to her opening acts Charli XCX and Camila Cabello.

“I haven’t been to an awards show in a few years and it is so nice to be here tonight,” she said. “And it’s so nice to receive female artist. I’m on an all-female artist stadium tour right now, so I have to start out by saying ‘Thank you’ to my tourmates Charli XCX and Camila Cabello.”

Look What You Made @taylorswift13 do 👀 …WIN the #BBMAs for Top Female Artist! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/adf3zY3YxG — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

Swift also thanked “all the female artists that paved the way for us” as well as her fans for their support.

The star received a total of five nominations, including the top artist category for which she is up against Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran.

Taylor Swift Rob Latour/Shutterstock

She also is nominated in the top female artist, top Billboard 200 artist, top Billboard 200 album and top-selling album categories.

Swift’s appearance at the BBMAs is one day after she performed two sold-out shows in Los Angeles as part of her Reputation Stadium tour.

She surprised 60,000 fans at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, by bringing out Shawn Mendes on Friday and shocked the crowds on Saturday when she shared the stage with another very special guest: Selena Gomez.

Also joining Swift on stage was Troye Sivan while backstage Julia Roberts, Amber Rose, Rebel Wilson, Miles Teller and Sarah Michelle Gellar took selfies with the headliner.

Swift will be back on the road on Tuesday when she performs at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Her Reputation Stadium Tour will see her play dates across North America, Europe and Oceania through November.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 on NBC.