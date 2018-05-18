The 2018 Billboard Music Awards is just a few days away!

The annual awards show, which celebrates artists’ performances on the Billboard charts, will air live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

This year’s impressive lineup of performers and nominees are sure to keep fans of all music genres singing along during the three-hour broadcast.

Here’s everything you need to know about the star-studded soirée before it gets underway this weekend.

Janet Jackson; Kelly Clarkson; Ed Sheeran Bryan Bedder/Getty; Robin Marchant/Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Who’s Hosting?

Kelly Clarkson will be emceeing the event, marking the first time she has hosted an awards show or televised program.

“To prepare for hosting the Billboard Music Awards, I already have 20 costume changes planned,” The Voice coach said. “I will be flying in like my girl P!nk, and calling Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman for jokes. Well, or I’m just gonna show up and celebrate my favorite artists and get to know a few more. Yeah, maybe I’ll go with that plan.”

Clarkson, who was the winner of American Idol‘s inaugural season, has since landed 11 singles in the Billboard Top 10 over her career. Released in October, Clarkson’s eighth studio album Meaning of Life peaked at No. 2 on the charts.

“I’m terrified-slash-excited,” the singer told Billboard in their latest issue. “I literally went from saying no to even presenting awards, to this. I keep telling people it’ll at least be funny to laugh at.”

Who Are the Nominees?

Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars lead the nominations with 15 nods apiece, followed by Post Malone with 13 nominations in 12 categories, and Imagine Dragons with 11 nods in 10 categories.

Justin Bieber and Cardi B are tied with eight nominations, and “Despacito” singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee have seven each.

Drake, Lamar, Mars, Sheeran and Taylor Swift received nods in the top artist category for having this year’s most popular songs and albums, and 21 Savage, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Khalid and Kodak Black are nominated for top new artist for their rapidly rising careers.

Ed Sheeran; Maren Morris; Zedd Theo Wargo/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Who’s Performing?

In April, PEOPLE exclusively announced that Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa were set to take the BBMA stage.

Then earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively that Demi Lovato will perform with her idol Christina Aguilera to debut the TV premiere of their duet “Fall in Line” which is a single off of Aguilera’s upcoming album Liberation. The song follows Aguilera’s previously released tracks “Twice” and “Accelerate” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz.

Others confirmed include Zedd, Maren Morris and the duo Grey, who are all set to take the stage to perform their chart-topping pop-crossover collaboration “The Middle.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran, who is currently traveling around the world on his stadium tour, will perform on location from Dublin, Ireland.

Previously announced performers also include host Clarkson, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, BTS, Kesha and Macklemore and Janet Jackson, who will be receiving this year’s Icon Award. She will be taking the BBMA stage for her first television performance in nine years.

How Can You Watch?

Ahead of the show, E! News will host their “Live From the Red Carpet” beginning at 6 p.m. ET and airing on E!. Additionally, BBMAs Red Carpet Live presented by Pepsi will be streamed live on Twitter from 6-8 p.m. Following that, the 2018 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 on NBC. After the show, Dua Lipa will take part in an encore performance of “Homesick,” airing on Xfinity On Demand immediately following the awards.