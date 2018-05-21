Nick Jonas Reveals His Brother Joe's Bachelor Party Will Be 'Very Respectful' but a Lot of 'Fun'

Joe Jonas is getting closer to being a married man.

While speaking to E! News on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet, the DNCE frontman’s brother Nick Jonas confirmed he’s planning the star’s upcoming bachelor party.

Nick Jonas John Shearer/Getty

“It’s our bachelor party as much as it’s for him. It’s really for all of us,” said Nick, 25. “We got no plans yet, [but] it’s gonna be very respectful. We’re gonna have some fun. We have to! He’s gonna get married. It’s a big deal.”

After Joe, 28, and fiancée Sophie Turner, 22, announced their engagement last year, Nick gushed about his future sister-in-law.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner engagement party Franklin Jonas/Instagram

Check out PEOPLE’s full Billboard Music Awards coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

“I can tell you that he found his partner and love of his life,” the “Jealous” singer told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s all that matters. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The engaged couple began dating in late 2016 and had a whirlwind romance before Joe popped the question last October.

“Everybody’s very, very happy for them and their family and friends are all thrilled. Everyone loves them together,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the exciting news. “She’s young but is beyond her years and is crazy, crazy mature. He’s never been like this with a girl.”