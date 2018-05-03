Kelly Clarkson Looks So Glam in Curve-Hugging Dress for Billboard Music Awards Promo Shoot

Kelly Clarkson is ready to hit the Vegas stage later this month.

In a new promo photo shared exclusively with PEOPLE from her Billboard Music Awards shoot, the Voice coach, 36, is all dolled up in a form-fitting purple mini, black booties and her hair in glamorous waves.

The singing superstar will be hosting the annual awards show on May 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, but she will also be taking the stage for a performance at some point in the night.

Chris Haston/NBC

“To prepare for hosting the Billboard Music Awards, I already have 20 costume changes planned,” Clarkson previously said. “I will be flying in like my girl P!nk, and calling Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman for jokes. Well, or I’m just gonna show up and celebrate my favorite artists and get to know a few more. Yeah, maybe I’ll go with that plan.”

Clarkson, the winner of American Idol‘s inaugural season, has landed 10 singles in the Billboard Hot 100 over her career. Released in October, Clarkson’s eighth studio album Meaning of Life peaked at No. 2 on the charts.

Last month, PEOPLE exclusively announced that Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa were set to take the BBMA stage.

Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars are leading the nominations with 15 nods apiece, followed by Post Malone with 13 nominations in 12 categories, and Imagine Dragons with 11 nods in 10 categories.

Justin Bieber and Cardi B are tied with eight nominations, and “Despacito” singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee have seven each.

Drake, Lamar, Mars, Sheeran and Taylor Swift received nods in the top artist category for having this year’s most popular songs and albums, and 21 Savage, Cabello, Cardi B, Khalid and Kodak Black are nominated for top new artist for their rapidly rising careers.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 on NBC.