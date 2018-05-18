Kelly Clarkson Credits Her Team with Her Glam New Look: 'I Walk Out Like, Damn!'

Kelly Clarkson‘s new glam look is giving fans a reason to catch their breath!
From form-fitting disco jumpsuits to lace-embellished ball gowns and waist-cinching dresses, the singer-songwriter’s latest and greatest major fashion moments have proven that life is too short to wear boring clothes.
“I feel like it’s like the mom makeover on the Today show. I walk in and then I walk out and I’m like, ‘Damn!'” the Billboard Music Awards host joked to PEOPLE Thursday during the press day in Los Angeles ahead of Sunday’s show.
“I would love to take any credit for anything that’s happening with the glam squad, but my team is insane,” adds The Voice judge.
“I’m really excited to see Janet Jackson perform,” she says. “Since I was a kid I’ve wanted to see her, so this is pretty much a dream fulfilled. I’m also really excited to hear what Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato‘s song [“Fall in Line“] sounds like because they’re such big vocalists. I’m a female vocalist, so I’ve always been impressed by female vocalists. I’m super excited about that.”
Clarkson admits that she’s suffering a case of pre-show jitters.
“I never get nervous singing, but I get nervous speaking in front of people,” she says. “I’m almost equally excited to say, ‘Thank you for watching!’ because that means it’s over and I nailed it or just succeeded and hopefully not failed.”
At least she’ll be able to take a short break from cracking jokes to do what she does best — belt a tune for all it’s worth.
“[The song is], obviously, off the new album,” she hints about what fans should expect from her performance. “We’re now in the age of streaming, so you want to show as much of your album as possible. It’s not always just about one song.”
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 on NBC.