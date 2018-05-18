Kelly Clarkson Credits Her Team with Her Glam New Look: 'I Walk Out Like, Damn!'

Kelly Clarkson‘s new glam look is giving fans a reason to catch their breath!

From form-fitting disco jumpsuits to lace-embellished ball gowns and waist-cinching dresses, the singer-songwriter’s latest and greatest major fashion moments have proven that life is too short to wear boring clothes.

“I feel like it’s like the mom makeover on the Today show. I walk in and then I walk out and I’m like, ‘Damn!'” the Billboard Music Awards host joked to PEOPLE Thursday during the press day in Los Angeles ahead of Sunday’s show.

Kelly Clarkson Phillip Faraone/Getty

“I would love to take any credit for anything that’s happening with the glam squad, but my team is insane,” adds The Voice judge.

Sixteen years since first topping the charts after winning the inaugural season of American Idol , the “Piece By Piece” singer is gearing up for another milestone: her first-ever hosting gig, where the plan is to have “more than five, less than 10” looks.

