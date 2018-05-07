Janet Jackson will be honored at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards!

The five-time Grammy winner, 51, was announced as the recipient of this year’s icon award after a total of 18 BBMA nominations and 10 wins from 1990-2001. “Can’t wait!” Jackson shared on Instagram Monday.

In addition, she will also be taking the BBMA stage for her first television performance in nine years. (She previously performed live at the 2009 American Music Awards.)

Jackson joins a group of iconic winners including Neil Diamond (2011), Stevie Wonder (2012), Prince (2013), Jennifer Lopez (2014), Céline Dion (2016) and Cher (2017).

The honor kicks off a busy summer for the singer who has upcoming headlining festival performances at ESSENCE Fest, Panorama and Outside Lands, as well as new dates added for her State of the World Tour.

In April, PEOPLE exclusively announced that Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa were set to take the BBMA stage.

Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars are leading the nominations with 15 nods apiece, followed by Post Malone with 13 nominations in 12 categories, and Imagine Dragons with 11 nods in 10 categories.

The Kelly Clarkson-hosted Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 on NBC.