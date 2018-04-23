Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello to Perform at Billboard Music Awards

This just in!

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa are set to take the stage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Mendes and Cabello are both nominated for their chart-topping hits, while Lipa’s appearance on the BBMA stage marks her first performance on an award show in the United States.

Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars take the nominations lead with 15 nods apiece, followed by Post Malone with 13 nominations in 12 categories, and Imagine Dragons with 11 nods in 10 categories.

Camila Cabello; Shawn Mendes; Dua Lipa John Shearer/Getty; Allen Berezovsky/Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Justin Bieber and Cardi B are tied with eight nominations, and “Despacito” singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee have seven each.

Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift received nods in the top artist category for having this year’s most popular songs and albums, and 21 Savage, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Khalid and Kodak Black are nominated for top new artist for their careers on the rapid rise.

Information on voting for two fan-voted categories, Billboard chart achievement award and top social artist, will be available in coming weeks.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 on NBC.