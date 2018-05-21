Korean boy band BTS took the Billboard Music Awards stage on Sunday night to perform their new single “Fake Love” for the first time on television.

V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM (Rap Monster) and J-Hope took to the stage in their denim looks — including harnesses! — to impress their screaming, crying fans who traveled from all parts of the world to see them perform. To announce the performance, host Kelly Clarkson first put on a pair of pink headphones to block out the undying screams from the crowd. The group also took home the award for top social artist at the show.

BTS Ethan Miller/Getty

BTS Rob Latour/Shutterstock

BTS Frazer Harrison/Getty

The performance comes nearly one year after the seven members made their American stage debut at the 2017 American Music Awards.

RELATED: BTS Dishes on What They Love the Most About Each Band Member: ‘I Love Your Everything!’

BTS.

Check out PEOPLE’s full Billboard Music Awards coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

The band — who get their name from the acronym for the Korean term “Bangtan Sonyeondan,” or “bulletproof boy scouts” in English — have made a huge impact on the American pop charts with their hip-hop/R&B infused sound earning them millions of fans. But which artist are they dreaming of joining forces with for new music?

“Charlie Puth, Troye Sivan, Drake, Shawn Mendes, DJ Khaled, Khalid,” they told PEOPLE (in unison!). “I think we’ve talked with Troye Sivan and maybe Shawn Mendes, too, but we’ll see what happens.”

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 on NBC.