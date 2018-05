Missed the 2018 Billboard Music Awards? Here Are the Moments You Need to Know About

The show opened with Clarkson, who became noticeably emotional as she recounted the tragedy of yet another school shooting that went down in her home state of Texas. “I’m tired of these [moments] of silence,” she began, tearing up before beginning the ceremony. “Let’s have a moment of action. Let’s have a moment of change.”

Later, the singer performed an impressive medley that included Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” and Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” among other hits. And of course, she was pretty hilarious and endearing throughout the ceremony, too.