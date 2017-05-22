The Absolute Best GIFS from Vanessa Hudgens’ Epic Night Hosting the Billboard Music Awards

From kicking off her Billboard Music Awards hosting duties with a spot-on impersonation of Nicki Minaj to getting emotional over Céline Dion to throwing her shoes in the air while dancing along to Cher, Vanessa Hudgens looked like she had the night of her life in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The star, 28, wow-ed the audience (and the Twittersphere) with her multiple outfit changes and her pitch-perfect performance of Dion’s “The Power of Love,” and even the night’s big winner, Drake, gushed about her onstage. Here are the biggest moments from Hudgens’ epic night:

When she slayed the red carpet in a sexy and sweet Marchesa gown

When she got down (in sky-high heels!) while rapping Nicki Minaj’s verse from Kanye West’s “Monster”

…and hit all the high notes in “The Power of Love” while impersonating Céline Dion

When she shed some tears (and made us even more emotional) after Dion performed “My Heart Will Go On”

When she seamlessly accomplished what felt like 100 outfit changes

When she dressed up as Cher and took off her heels so she could rock out to the icon’s performance