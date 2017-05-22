Sam Hunt Performs ‘Body Like a Back Road’ at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Sam Hunt performed a swoon-worthy rendition of “Body Like a Back Road” at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

On Sunday, the newly married singer, 32, served up a spirited version of the No. 1 country song in the nation in front of a gleeful crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Earlier in the night, Hunt opened up about his new wife, Hannah Lee Fowler. “She’s beautiful. I did really good!” he gushed to E! News on the red carpet.

via GIPHY

The country crooner married Fowler in an intimate Georgia ceremony in April, and he showed off his newest accessory: his wedding band.

“It feels great — there’s a spiritual strength to it [the ring], and I feel a little bit taller now that I’m wearing it,” he said.

Last month, Hunt sweetly embarrassed his then-fiancée when he sat next to her while performing the hit at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Billboard Music Awards coverage.

RELATED VIDEO: Sam Hunt Totally Embarrassed His Fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler at the ACMs

Fowler looked mortified by the sudden attention as she covered her face and laughed nervously while her beau sang next to her. Fowler even playfully pushed his face away when he went in for a sweet kiss at one point, smiling throughout the performance.

The Billboard Music Awards are airing live on ABC.