Prince Michael Jackson Presents Top Billboard Award: 'I'm Honored to Be Here on a Show That Meant So Much to My Father'

Prince Michael Jackson is taking his turn in the spotlight.

Michael Jackson’s eldest child took the stage of Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena to present the top artist award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

“I’m honored to be here on a show that meant so much to my father and made him the recipient of many awards,” he said before presenting Drake with the top prize. “He has broken the record for the most Billboard Music Awards in a single year, Drake!”

Earlier on the red carpet, he opened up about wearing his late father’s necklace that was gifted to him by his sister Paris. “I don’t take it off,” he told E! News Live on the Red Carper. “It’s my lucky pendant at this point.”

“I think it’s an honor to be here because I’m proud of the success that my father created on his own. He worked and built himself up,” he added. “To see everybody here that is either inspired by him or they want to pursue the same goal, it’s inspiring to me and to future generations.”

Prince Michael joins fellow presenters Kevin Hart, Olivia Munn, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Duhamel.

Though Prince Michael was front and center for the awards, the 20-year-old has mostly been developing his talents behind the scenes — he founded his own company called King’s Son Productions (a name referencing his father’s King of Pop moniker).

“King’s Son Productions has this mantra where ‘a title is earned, but a name is given.’ So, I was born as Prince and that was the name my dad had given to me,” Prince said. “But my dad had earned the epithet King of Pop and that’s through hard work and years of training and everything he worked so hard to get.”

He added: “So, it’s a form of motivation because my name is Prince, but for all intents and purposes I am the king’s son and working to get my own epithet.”

The Billboard Music Awards are airing live on ABC.