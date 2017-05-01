Céline Dion, Drake, John Legend and More to Perform at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards will be a night to remember.

Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Céline Dion, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Florida Georgia Line, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Lorde and Nicki Minaj were among the first round of performers announced Monday for the star-studded night in music, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Let's just say it's going to be a big year at the #BBMAs. Look who's performing, LIVE May 21st on @ABCnetwork. A post shared by Billboard Music Awards (@bbmas) on May 1, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

According to a post on the official BBMAs Instagram page, more performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Drake and The Chainsmokers lead the nominees with 22 nods each, and Twenty One Pilots follow with 17 nominations, Rihanna with 14, The Weeknd with 13 and Beyoncé with eight.

The Billboard Music Awards air May 21 live at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.