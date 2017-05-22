Lorde Strips Down as She Performs ‘Green Light’ at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Following her nearly four-year hiatus, Lorde is back — and as fierce as ever.

On Sunday, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter performed her hit song “Green Light” at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

The singer’s performance was straight out of a karaoke bar, as she stood before a lyric screen surrounded by a few friends. The star sported a casual denim on denim look and took off her jacket halfway through to reveal a sheer black top.

In March, Lorde (born Ella Yelich-O’Connor) announced her sophomore album, Melodrama. It will be the first record the New Zealand native has put out since the release of her 2013 album, Pure Heroine.

Her smash hit “Royals” spent 44 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and made the then-16-year-old singer the youngest artist to hit No. 1 on the chart since 1987.