Drake was named the top artist at Sunday’s 2017 Billboard Music Awards, breaking the record for the most awards won in a single year with 13 total wins.

The “Hotline Bling” singer took home the biggest prize at show, beating out Beyoncé, The Chainsmokers, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Twenty One Pilots, the Weeknd, last year’s winner, Adele, and former flame, Rihanna.

Accepting the trophy with his Young Money Entertainment entourage in tow — including Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne — Drake threw back shots and sent some love to Adele, who had previously held the Billboard record with 12 wins in 2012.

“I got my whole family up here,” the 30-year-old Degrassi: The Next Generation alum-turned-rapper said. “Hold tight Adele, because when a new album drops, you’ll fall back to get the record back.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Drake gave Wayne credit for his success, calling the rapper “the man that’s responsible for me being up here.”

He also called Minaj “the love of my life.” (Fans may recall Drake previously called ex Rihanna “someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old” — no word on exactly how long he’s been in love with Minaj.)

It was just one of the loving messages he sent their way at the show. Earlier in the evening, while accepting the award for the Top 200 Billboard album, Drake called both of them out — alluding to tough times in the past he and Minaj had shared.

“I want to say, Nicki Minaj — I’m so glad we found our way back because I love you and I could never, ever, ever see it any other way,” Drake said. “I want to say Lil Wayne, if it wasn’t for the risks you took, none of us would be here tonight.”

Before ending his top artist acceptance speech, Drake gave some words of advice.

“Someone wise once told me life is like toilet paper,” he said. “You’re either on a roll or you’re taking a s— from someone.”

Drake, who along with The Chainsmokers led the night with a total of 22 nominations, also performed his hit song “Gyalchester” at the show — live from the famous fountains outside Las Vegas’ Bellagio casino and hotel.

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards aired live on both costs from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on ABC.