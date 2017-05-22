Legendary Fan! Céline Dion Sings Along Backstage to Cher's 'Believe' at the Billboard Music Awards

Céline Dion wasn’t finished singing for the night following her angelic 2017 Billboard Music Awards performance.

After taking the stage to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her smash hit “My Heart Will Go On,” Dion stood before a screen backstage to watch Cher give an epic performance that included her classic hits “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

Looking mesmerized by the icon, who just celebrated her 71st birthday, Dion happily shimmied her body and mouthed along to the lyrics.

Aside from Cher receiving the show’s annual ICON Award — an award that Dion accepted just last year — the performance marked the first time she has performed on an awards show in 15 years.

Both musical legends are currently helming their respective Las Vegas residency shows.

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris, aired live on ABC.