Billboard Music Awards Nominations 2017: Heavy Hitters Like Beyoncé and Drake Dominate Top Categories

The Billboard Music Awards are shaping up to be a who’s who of the music world.

Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy and singer-songwriter Julia Michaels dropped by Good Morning America on Monday to share the first round of nominees for the 2017 awards show, and names like Rihanna, Beyoncé and Drake lead the pack with nominations in multiple categories.

The Chainsmokers were also recognized for their radio-dominating hits like “Closer” and “Don’t Let Me Down,” while recent first time Grammy winners Twenty One Pilots made many appearances in the rock categories.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Top Female Artist

Adele

Beyonce

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Male Artist Nominees

Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Song

The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”

The Chainsmokers & Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake & Wizkida & Kyla – “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”

Top Billboard 200 Album

Beyonce – Lemonade

Drake – Views

Rihanna – Anti

Twenty One Pilots – Blurryface

The Weeknd – Starboy

Top Artist

Adele

Beyonce

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Uzi London

Lukas Graham

Zayn Malik

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Luke Bryan

The Chainsmokers

Nicki Minaj

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Duo/Group

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns n Roses

Twenty One Pilots

Top Song Sales Artist

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Streaming Songs Artist

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Social Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist

Justin Bieber

Beyonce

Coldplay

Guns n Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist

Beyonce

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour

Beyonce

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Top Rap Artist

J Cole

Desiigner

Drake

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Top Rap Tour

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Top Country Artist

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Dixie Chicks

Top Rock Artist

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

Top Rock Tour

Coldplay

Guns n Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist

J Balvin

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin

Top Gospel Artist

Jekalyn Carr

Kirk Franklin

Travis Greene

David and Tamela

Hezekiah Walker

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album

Hamilton Musical

Moana

Purple Rain

Suicide Squad

Trolls

Top R&B Album

Beyonce – Lemonade

Bruno Mars – 24k Magic

Frank Ocean – Blonde

Rihanna – Anti

he Weeknd – Starboy

Top Rap Album

J Cole – 4 Your Eyez Only

Drake – Views

Kevin Gates – Islah

DJ Khaled – Major Key

A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here, Thanks 4 Your Service

Top Country Album

Jason Aldean – They Don’t Know

Florida Georgia Line – Dig Your Roots

Blake Shelton – If I’m Honest

Chris Stapleton – Traveller

Keith Urban – Ripcord

Top Rock Album

The Lumineers – Cleopatra

Metallica – Hardwired… To Self-Destruct

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

Red Hot Chilli Peppers – The Getaway

Twenty One Pilots – Blurryface

Top Latin Album

J Balvin – Energia

CNCO – Primera Cita

Juan Gabriel – Los Duo 2

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho – Recuerden Mi Estilo

Top Dance/Electronic Album

The Chainsmokers – Bouquet/Collage

Flume – Skin

Kygo – Cloud Nine

Lindsey Stirling – Brave Enough

Top Christian Album

Casting Crowns – The Very Next Thing

Lauren Daigle – How Can It Be

Joey and Rory – Hymns

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family – Love Remains

Skillet – Unleashed

Top Selling Song

The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”

The Chainsmokers & Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake & Wizkid & Kyla – “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop the Feeling”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”

Top Radio Song

The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”

The Chainsmokers & Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake & Wizkid & Kyla – “One Dance”

Sia and Sean Paul – “Cheap Thrills”

Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling”

Top Streaming Song (Audio)

The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”

Drake & Wizkid & Kyla – “One Dance”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

Rihanna – “Needed Me”

The Weeknd & Daft Punk – “Starboy”

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards will air on ABC live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. ​