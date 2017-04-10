Billboard Music Awards Nominations 2017: Heavy Hitters Like Beyoncé and Drake Dominate Top Categories

The Billboard Music Awards are shaping up to be a who’s who of the music world.
Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy and singer-songwriter Julia Michaels dropped by Good Morning America on Monday to share the first round of nominees for the 2017 awards show, and names like Rihanna, Beyoncé and Drake lead the pack with nominations in multiple categories.
The Chainsmokers were also recognized for their radio-dominating hits like “Closer” and “Don’t Let Me Down,” while recent first time Grammy winners Twenty One Pilots made many appearances in the rock categories.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
Top Female Artist
Adele
Beyonce
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Top Male Artist Nominees
Justin Bieber
Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Song
The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”
The Chainsmokers & Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake & Wizkida & Kyla – “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling”
Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”
Top Billboard 200 Album
Beyonce – Lemonade
Drake – Views
Rihanna – Anti
Twenty One Pilots – Blurryface
The Weeknd – Starboy
Top Artist
Adele
Beyonce
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Uzi London
Lukas Graham
Zayn Malik
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Luke Bryan
The Chainsmokers
Nicki Minaj
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Duo/Group
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns n Roses
Twenty One Pilots
Top Song Sales Artist
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Top Radio Songs Artist
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Streaming Songs Artist
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Social Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist
Justin Bieber
Beyonce
Coldplay
Guns n Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top R&B Artist
Beyonce
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour
Beyonce
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
Top Rap Artist
J Cole
Desiigner
Drake
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Top Rap Tour
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Top Country Artist
Florida Georgia Line
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Dixie Chicks
Top Rock Artist
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
Twenty One Pilots
X Ambassadors
Top Rock Tour
Coldplay
Guns n Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Latin Artist
J Balvin
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Hillsong Worship
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Skillet
Chris Tomlin
Top Gospel Artist
Jekalyn Carr
Kirk Franklin
Travis Greene
David and Tamela
Hezekiah Walker
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album
Hamilton Musical
Moana
Purple Rain
Suicide Squad
Trolls
Top R&B Album
Beyonce – Lemonade
Bruno Mars – 24k Magic
Frank Ocean – Blonde
Rihanna – Anti
he Weeknd – Starboy
Top Rap Album
J Cole – 4 Your Eyez Only
Drake – Views
Kevin Gates – Islah
DJ Khaled – Major Key
A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here, Thanks 4 Your Service
Top Country Album
Jason Aldean – They Don’t Know
Florida Georgia Line – Dig Your Roots
Blake Shelton – If I’m Honest
Chris Stapleton – Traveller
Keith Urban – Ripcord
Top Rock Album
The Lumineers – Cleopatra
Metallica – Hardwired… To Self-Destruct
Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
Red Hot Chilli Peppers – The Getaway
Twenty One Pilots – Blurryface
Top Latin Album
J Balvin – Energia
CNCO – Primera Cita
Juan Gabriel – Los Duo 2
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho – Recuerden Mi Estilo
Top Dance/Electronic Album
The Chainsmokers – Bouquet/Collage
Flume – Skin
Kygo – Cloud Nine
Lindsey Stirling – Brave Enough
Top Christian Album
Casting Crowns – The Very Next Thing
Lauren Daigle – How Can It Be
Joey and Rory – Hymns
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family – Love Remains
Skillet – Unleashed
Top Selling Song
The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”
The Chainsmokers & Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake & Wizkid & Kyla – “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop the Feeling”
Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”
Top Radio Song
The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”
The Chainsmokers & Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake & Wizkid & Kyla – “One Dance”
Sia and Sean Paul – “Cheap Thrills”
Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling”
Top Streaming Song (Audio)
The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”
Drake & Wizkid & Kyla – “One Dance”
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”
Rihanna – “Needed Me”
The Weeknd & Daft Punk – “Starboy”
The 2017 Billboard Music Awards will air on ABC live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.