Big Sean Throws Surprise 30th Birthday Yacht Party for Girlfriend Jhene Aiko: Get All the Details

These will be the best memories!

On Friday night, Big Sean celebrated girlfriend Jhené Aiko’s 30th birthday by throwing her an intimate surprise bash on a yacht in Los Angeles surrounded by family and friends.

The GRAMMY-nominated recording artist stunned in a vintage Versace getup aboard the chic Dandeana yacht, which cruised around Marina Del Rey as guests enjoyed vegan appetizers, a mix of cocktails, and danced the night away to sounds by DJ Mo Beatz. Revelers were also treated collages and videos of Aiko displayed on Samsung technology.

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

“My partner in crime! My love! Happy Birthday @jheneaiko #88❤❤❤,” the 29-year-old rapper captioned an Instagram picture of the loving couple. Later he posted another as they stood outside of a private jet. “I love you unconditionally @jheneaiko! 3.16 Queen,” reads the caption.