Big Sean Throws Surprise 30th Birthday Yacht Party for Girlfriend Jhene Aiko: Get All the Details

These will be the best memories!
On Friday night, Big Sean celebrated girlfriend Jhené Aiko’s 30th birthday by throwing her an intimate surprise bash on a yacht in Los Angeles surrounded by family and friends.
The GRAMMY-nominated recording artist stunned in a vintage Versace getup aboard the chic Dandeana yacht, which cruised around Marina Del Rey as guests enjoyed vegan appetizers, a mix of cocktails, and danced the night away to sounds by DJ Mo Beatz. Revelers were also treated collages and videos of Aiko displayed on Samsung technology.
“My partner in crime! My love! Happy Birthday @jheneaiko #88❤❤❤,” the 29-year-old rapper captioned an Instagram picture of the loving couple. Later he posted another as they stood outside of a private jet. “I love you unconditionally @jheneaiko! 3.16 Queen,” reads the caption.
Just days before the big celebration, the pair — who were first linked in 2016 — took to social media to quash infidelity rumors after entertainment blog The Jasmine Brand alleged that Big Sean was “all over” Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger at a 2018 Oscars after party.
“Sorry, but nothing about you guy’s fan fiction stories are true… I still love you tho,” she tweeted. “The internet is a wild place it’s a whole other reality. bless the internet. Amen.”
“It’s not true at all,” the rapper then commented on one of his Instagram posts. “Y’all wasted no time though telling me how much I ain’t s–t tho with no doubt in your mind…cause the internet said so? Thanks for the support.”