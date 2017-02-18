Big Sean Responds to Viral Video of Fan Being Tackled at Signing: ‘He Tried to Catch Me Off Guard’

Big Sean is denying reports that a fan allegedly slapped him at a signing on Friday after a video of the incident went viral.

The rapper tweeted about the event on Saturday, writing, “Look I never comment on this type of s— but they can’t do me dirty and say a fan smacked me or no s— like that.”

The 28-year-old continued, claiming that a fan was waiting in line for his album, I Decided., since 10 a.m. After signing the man’s copy and shaking his hand, Big Sean writes, “he TRIED to hit me off guard.”

The rapper claimed that the FYE store in Flushing, New York, shut down the event after the incident occurred, although he claimed he wanted to continue on with the event.

The manager of the store tells PEOPLE, “It was a successful signing. We had a good event.” They did not supply further details on the incident or the signing itself.

some guy waited in line in the cold since 10am, bought my CD, when I signed his CD n shook his hand he TRIED to hit me off guard — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

I wanted to keep the signing going but the store shut it down. Sorry it got ruined for the rest of the real fans — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

I got the #1 Album in the country currently and am grateful for every listener who got love for me. Everyday a dream come true🙏🏾#IDecided. — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

The rappers rep did not respond to requests for comment.

Big Sean did take the time to thank his fans for supporting his album and music, writing, “I got the #1 Album in the country currently and am grateful for every listener who got love for me. Everyday a dream come true #IDecided.”

The video (warning: NSFW language) shows the fan struggling on the ground while police hold him down. Big Sean is seen in the background smiling and looking confused as police order people out of the store. The video went viral after a fan shared it on Twitter claiming that the tackled fan had “smacked” the rapper.