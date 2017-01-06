Big & Rich, Cowboy Troy to Perform at Trump's Pre-Inaugural Gala

Donald Trump‘s pre-inaugural gala is goin’ country.

The president-elect, who appears to have had difficulty attracting top talent for his upcoming inauguration, has secured Big & Rich and country rapper Cowboy Troy to perform at a pre-inaugural gala on Jan. 19 — one day before the businessman and political novice is sworn in as the nation’s 45th president.

The pre-inaugural bash is a joint effort between the Republican Party of New York and the Great America Alliance, an advocacy group supporting Trump. The gala is also expected to be attended by notables including Jon Voight and Trump campaign surrogate Rudy Giuliani, according to a press release.

John Rich, one half of the best-selling country duo that also includes Big Kenny, is an outspoken conservative who in 2008 penned the song “Raisin’ McCain” to support John McCain’s bid for the presidency.

He also has a friendly history with Trump, having won Celebrity Apprentice in 2011.

“We’re thrilled to be performing in our nation’s capital during this historic moment in time,” Rich said in a statement. “A Presidential Inauguration is a uniquely American event, so we are honored to be a part of it and hope to help make it a memorable event.”

Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy — who refers to himself as a member of the “hick hop federation” on Twitter — join a limited roster of acts who will take part in Trump’s inaugural festivities.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Assault

Teen opera singer Jackie Evancho was the first soloist to confirm her participation. She joins the Talladega College marching band — who will take part in the inaugural parade — as well as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes.

However, several dancers in the famed troupe have expressed serious reservations about participating in the event, which they fear could be viewed as tacit support of a man they feel made numerous racist, misogynistic and otherwise offensive comments throughout his campaign.