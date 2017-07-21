Beyoncé Wax Figure ‘Adjusted’ After Whitewashing Controversy

Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York City has restyled its new wax figure of Beyoncé after facing accusations of whitewashing in its depiction of the megastar.

In a statement to EW on Friday, the museum said, “We love, respect, and enjoy a working relationship with Beyoncé. We have adjusted the styling and lighting of her figure, and she is on display at Madame Tussauds New York.”

Earlier, The New York Times had reported that Madame Tussauds has removed the newly installed Beyoncé wax figure from its New York museum on Thursday afternoon with a statement that the statue would be “off the floor until further notice.”

The museum, known for its lookalike celebrity wax figures, unveiled the statue of the “Formation” singer earlier this week, and the criticism was swift. On social media, the public accused the museum of whitewashing the singer, whose most recent album Lemonade was hailed as a celebration of black women and black culture.

Why does Beyonce's wax figure at Madame Tussaud's look less like #Beyoncé and more like Becky With The Good Hair tho? pic.twitter.com/8GevK9T2Mo — STRAWBERRY (@STRAWBERRYradio) July 19, 2017

THIS IS NOT BEYONCÉ THIS IS A POOR MAN's MARIAH CAREY WITH SOME LINDSAY LOHAN MIXED IN NO NO NO @MadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/3l5xes0gH0 — Elizabeth Kiefer (@lizabeth_kiefer) July 19, 2017

Remember when Formation came out and people seemed shocked Beyonce was black? That's who made these wax figures — Zola Ray (@zolamray) July 19, 2017

I think this is the most disgusting, disrespectful wax figure of Beyoncé ever. Cancel tf out of this. https://t.co/Z4oE3jXkjh — candyp (@c2much_) July 19, 2017

Madame Tussauds initially spoke out on the controversy on Wednesday, telling The Wrap, “Our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. … Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com