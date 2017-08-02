Beyoncé Reportedly Wants to Buy a Stake in Her Hometown NBA Team, the Houston Rockets

The Carters may be getting back in the NBA business.

Beyoncé is “mulling an investment” in the Houston Rockets, her hometown’s professional basketball team, according to Bloomberg News.

No one from the singer’s camp or the team have yet commented on the possibility.

Current Rockets owner Leslie Alexander announced last month that he’s seeking to sell his controlling share in the team, according to Sports Illustrated. Forbes valued the team at $1.65 billion in February.

This wouldn’t be Beyoncé’s first foray into the world of sports. Her husband JAY-Z owned a small portion of the Brooklyn Nets from 2004 to 2013.

After helping the team relocate from New Jersey to his hometown of Brooklyn, the rapper announced he was giving up his stake due to a conflict of interest with his newly formed Roc Nation Sports, according to a statement he gave to LifeandTimes.com.

“For Roc Nation Sports to function at its full potential, NBA rules stipulate that I relinquish my ownership in the Brooklyn Nets,” he said. “It was a tough decision but as I stated earlier, it’s not about ownership.”

The famous couple are still often seen sitting court-side at games, including the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors.

Beyoncé would be joining a long list of celebrities who have invested in sports. Justin Timberlake owns a piece of the Memphis Grizzlies, his own hometown’s NBA squad. Meanwhile, tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, as well as Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony, are investors in football’s Miami Dolphins. Will Ferrell has a stake in Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Football Club.