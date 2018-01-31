Grandmother Shook by Beyoncé Sighting in Viral Photo Felt 'Hugged by an Angel'

Susan Monaghan was in the right place at the right time.

In an interview with the Boston Globe, the New Jersey resident recounted the story behind the now-viral photo of her surprised reaction to seeing Beyoncé and JAY-Z in a hallway of the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, where Clive Davis’ famed pre-Grammys bash was held on Saturday.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’” Monaghan said, recalling the realization that she was inches away from music’s most influential power couple. “I looked at her and all I could think was, ‘No one is going to believe me. No one is going to believe me.’”

Monaghan happened to be in Manhattan with family for her granddaughter’s gymnastics competition that Sunday. After dinner Saturday night, she headed up to her eighth-floor room alone while the rest of her family communed in the lobby. Making her way down the hall, Monaghan suddenly saw photographers and security guards rushed into the space. She told the Globe that she tried to step out of the way but found herself coming face to face with a “really good-looking,” curly-haired, and black tie-clad gentleman whom she couldn’t quite place. But then she looked around and instantly recognized his wife, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, in the flesh.

In an attempt to calm the grandmother’s audible freak-out, Monaghan says Queen Bey flashed her a smile that said, “Don’t worry, it’s going to be okay.”

That was enough to ignite good vibes from head to toe. “I swear,” Monaghan said, “I felt like I was hugged by an angel.”

When asked for her opinion on why Beyoncé included the photo of her in the collection of pre-Grammys celebration photos, Monaghan was sure it was a personal favor.

“I think she posted it for me,” she said. “So people would believe me.”