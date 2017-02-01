Beyoncé is nothing if not the most Beyoncé person to have ever lived.

From surprise-releasing her self-titled 2013 album overnight to finishing an epic performance with blood dripping down her ear to breaking the internet with her angelic twins announcement, Beyoncé continues to find new and surprising ways to bless our lives with her strength, power and poise.

As we obsess over her most recent otherworldly performance, we reflect back on the 15 most Beyoncé things to have ever graced our lives.

1. She announced she was having twins on Instagram with the most angelic, stunning pregnancy photo that the internet has ever seen.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” the 35-year-old singer captioned a photo of herself cradling her sizeable bump.

“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

We may never recover.

2. After ripping her earlobe in the middle of a show, Beyoncé carried on like a superhuman.

Nothing can faze Queen Bey.

During her Tidal X:105 performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York City, her earring was accidentally torn from her ear. Although she noticed some blood from the injury during the song “Haunted,” she finished the show, undaunted.

3. Her explosive, magical performance at the 2016 VMAs.

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

The Queen surprised fans just hours after her appearance was confirmed with an epic medley of songs from Lemonade, her now-iconic 2016 visual album.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 28, 2016 at 10:25pm PDT

4. Her surprise album release in 2013.

Everyone remembers where they were when Beyoncé dropped and how much they cried/screamed. (If you say you don’t, you’re lying.)

5. The Formation music video.

Download "Formation" on TIDAL 👯👯👯 A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 6, 2016 at 12:52pm PST

"Formation" 👯👯👯👯👯👯 www.Beyonce.com A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 6, 2016 at 12:50pm PST

And her breathtaking Super Bowl performance.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 7, 2016 at 7:13pm PST

6. The creation of the Blue Ivy, the world’s most ***flawless child.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 9, 2016 at 12:39pm PST

One of Bey’s most precious masterpieces yet.

7. Speaking of Blue Ivy, her epic first pregnancy announcement.

After performing “Love on Top” at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, she dropped the mike and rubbed her stomach, announcing her pregnancy in a way only Bey could.

8. Her career-defining performance as Foxxy Cleopatra in the third Austin Powers movie, Goldmember.

via GIPHY

Did you forget about that? Well, you MESSED UP.

9. Two words: Single. Ladies.

via GIPHY

Ye was right: It’s the greatest music video of all time.

10. The 2009 inauguration, when she serenaded Barack and Michelle Obama during their first dance.

The song? Etta James’s “At Last,” a guaranteed tear-jerker.

11. THIS MET GALA LOOK

Met Gala 2015. A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 4, 2015 at 6:26pm PDT

There is no other human in the world who could have pulled this off.

12. Her Instagram presence in general.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 9, 2016 at 11:13am PST

It’s too much but also just enough.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 20, 2015 at 11:04am PDT

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 3, 2015 at 1:11pm PDT

13. Winning the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and being joined onstage by her perfect family.

We’re not crying. You’re crying.

14. Giving us major #fitspiration with her Elle cover shoot

@weareivypark A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 31, 2016 at 7:22am PDT

Bow down! We can’t even do these moves in our sleep, let alone for a fancy photo shoot.

15. Tackling hot-button personal AND political issues with Lemonade.

#LEMONADE The Visual Album. Available now on BEYONCE.TIDAL.COM A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 23, 2016 at 6:53pm PDT

After teasing fans with short clips and a mysterious TV guide listing (how 1999!), Beyoncé dropped her latest album, in full, on Saturday night; and like her 2013 work, the new songs are accompanied by full realized music videos. Lemonade continues what Beyoncé started three years ago – appearing to tackle head on issues in her relationship with husband Jay-Z, among other things. The album closes with “Formation,” whose music video included references to New Orleans, Hurricane Katrina and police brutality. Until Bey’s next album drops, we’ll be re-living these moments over and over and over and over.