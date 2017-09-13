Beyoncé Speaks Out About Climate Change as Stevie Wonder Calls Out Global Warming Deniers: You ‘Must be Blind’

Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder made their feelings on climate change clear to viewers of the star-studded Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon on Tuesday.

Before Wonder, 67, kicked off the one-hour special a performance of “Lean on Me,” the 25-time Grammy winner did mince his words – but did throw in a little joke – as he addressed those who deny the effects of global warming.

“We’ve come together today to love on the people that have been devastated by the hurricanes. When love goes into action, it prefaces no color of skin, no ethnicity, no religious beliefs, no sexual preferences, and no political persuasions. It just loves,” Wonder said.

“As we should begin to love and value our planet and anyone who believes there is no such thing as global warming must be blind or unintelligent. Lord, save us all.”

Wonder’s comments come after President Donald Trump announced in June that the U.S. will be pulling out of the historic Paris Accord, an agreement on climate change and environmental policy, signed just over a year ago by then-Secretary of State John Kerry.

Also during the telethon, Beyoncé gave heartfelt comments to the people of her hometown of Houston following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

“During the time where it’s impossible to watch the violence or racism in this country, just when you think it couldn’t possibly get worse. Natural disasters take precious life, do massive damage and forever change lives, leaving behind contaminated waters, flooded hospitals, schools and nursing homes. And countless families are now homeless,” the mother of three said in a video message, which aired during the event.

“In my hometown city of Houston, people need food, clothing and cleaning supplies, blankets, shoes, diapers and formula for babies and of course, clean water. The elderly need wheelchairs and kids need books and toys so they can continue to dream,” the 22-time Grammy winner continued.

“Natural disasters don’t discriminate. They don’t see if you’re an immigrant, black or white, Jewish or Muslim, wealthy or poor. It doesn’t matter if you’re from Third Ward or River Oaks, we’re all in this together,” she said, adding, “Seeing everyone of different racial, social and religious backgrounds put their own lives at risk to help each other survive, restored my faith in humanity.

HD: Beyoncé's heartfelt message on natural disasters, climate change & how we're all in this together. #HandInHand pic.twitter.com/7f0o6t8GpH — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 13, 2017

“True healing isn’t helping please give what you can. The effects of climate change are playing out around the world every day. Just this past week, we’ve seen devastation from the monsoon in India and 8.1 earthquake in Mexico and multiple catastrophic hurricanes. Irma alone has left a trail of death and destruction from the Caribbean to Florida to southern United States. We have to prepared for what comes next so tonight we come together in a collective effort to raise our voices, help our communities, to lift our spirits and heal,” she concluded.

Hand in Hand will benefit the Rebuild Texas Fund, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas, Habitat for Humanity, The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation), Save the Children and United Way of Greater Houston.

The telethon was streamed live across the States on all major networks including ABC, Bravo, CBS, E!, Fox and NBC. In addition, the star-studded benefit was shown on Apple, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

To donate to the Hand in Hand Fund, call 1-800-258-6000 or text GIVE to 80777.