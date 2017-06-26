Beyoncé Speaks Out for First Time Since Giving Birth in BET Awards Speech Delivered by Chloe x Halle

Beyoncé penned a moving acceptance speech for Sunday’s BET Awards, in her first address since welcoming twins with her husband Jay Z.

The Queen Bey’s protégés Chloe x Halle were given the honor of delivering the superstar’s speech after Bey snagged the viewers’ choice award for Lemonade‘s “Sorry.”

“Thank you BET for this award and your tremendous support of Lemonade. This has been a journey of love, of celebrating our culture, honoring the past, and approaching the present and future with hope and resolve,” the speech began.

Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, confirmed the baby news on Twitter earlier this month and a source close to the “Formation” singer told PEOPLE that “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends.”

honored 2 accept queen Bey's @bet award this evening 👑🐝we love you very much @beyonce, thank u for your light x being an inspiration to us ✨ pic.twitter.com/L9JcdvuuEd — chloe x halle (@chloeandhalle) June 26, 2017

Guests at the award show and viewers sat eagerly during the speech, hoping for any mention of Bey’s new little ones. But, in true Beyoncé fashion, the mom-of-three kept mum.

“Thank you to my mother Tina Knowles Lawson for being my biggest, biggest teacher and consistent influence. Thank you to my entire family for so much love,” she continued in the speech.

“To my team at Parkwood, thank you. And thanks to all the fans, my BeyHive, for riding with me. I love and appreciate you. To everyone at the show tonight, you all look so beautiful and at home, thank you and have a wonderful, wonderful night. From, Beyonce.”

The 35-year-old songstress and her rapper husband broke the double baby news in February, with Beyoncé posting a stunning maternity photo to her Instagram account.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” Beyoncé wrote alongside the snap, which showed her posing in a burgundy bra, sky blue panties and green veil amid a floral backdrop.

“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” the Grammy winner added.

As the world struggled to recover from the Internet-breaking news, Beyoncé pulled another earth-shattering stunt: she released an intimate pregnancy photo album on her website.

The new additions to the family have been a while coming, a source close to the power couple told PEOPLE exclusively.

“They wanted another child and after a few years of trying, it’s a great feeling,” the source said. “Beyoncé’s very happy.”