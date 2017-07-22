Beyoncé was out on the town again on Friday night, looking as ***flawless as ever five weeks after delivering twins.

The 35-year-old singer, who welcomed Rumi and Sir on June 13, stepped out in Los Angeles with sister Solange Knowles to see pal Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott‘s headlining performance at the Fyf Fest.

The three were all smiles as they posed for a photo in Elliott’s trailer later tweeted by the “Work It” songstress. Bey wore a flowing denim poncho and tight black jeans — accessorizing the look with ankle-length black heels and silver-trimmed circular shades.

Solange, 31, and Elliott, 46, were both decked out in all black meanwhile — the rapper topping her classic Adidas ensemble with a red hat, embroidered with the word “Icon.”

“Thank u to my good sis @solangeknowles u know how we do! #cancerseason!” Elliott wrote on Twitter. “[And] my good sis [Queen] @Beyonce. They always have shown me [love] and I am humbled.”

The singer was also seen dancing on side of the stage during the show, which marked Elliott’s first performance in a decade.

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has been seen out in the wake of the twins’ birth.

She was spotted on July 13, hanging with husband JAY-Z at an event celebrating Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa in L.A. just hours before dropping the now-infamous photo of her and the twins — which had Bey cradling her kids in her arms in a shot styled like the stunning maternity photo she used to announce her pregnancy in February.

The singer was dressed in a gold, form-fitting, corset-like mini skirt with a long-sleeved white top. Beyoncé later showed off the outfit, which she paired with a fur bag and sky-high block heels, on Instagram in a series of selfies taken in her $400,000-a-month Malibu rental.

On July 12, the couple — who married in 2008 — enjoyed a quieter night out, dining at Nobu.

“They were having fun with a group of people. They also looked like they were talking business,” an onlooker told PEOPLE. “They stayed for a few hours. Beyonce looked amazing — very naturally pretty. She was in a great mood. You could tell that she enjoyed a night out.”

A source close to Beyoncé previously told PEOPLE the mother of three hasn’t hit the gym in the month since delivering twins — despite the trim figure she’s been showing off.

“Beyoncé hasn’t started to work out yet,” the source said. “She is all about recovering.”

In addition to Rumi and Sir, the Carter family also includes big sister Blue Ivy, 5.