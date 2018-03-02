'I Break the Internet': See Why Fans Think Beyoncé Is Shading the Kardashians on Her New Song

Is Beyoncé taking shots at the Kardashians on her new song “Top Off?”

In her new collaboration with DJ Khaled, husband JAY-Z and Future, the 36-year-old singer raps: “I’m the only lady here, still the realest n—- in the room / I break the internet, top two and I ain’t number two.”

Fans flooded Twitter shortly after the song’s release, saying Beyoncé was referring to Kim Kardashian West‘s Paper magazine #BreaktheInternet cover.

JAY-Z, 48, has had a complicated relationship with Kim’s husband Kanye West, 40, over the years, but he opened up last fall about mending their friendship.

Meanwhile, others thought the “Formation” singer might be shading Kylie Jenner, whose Instagram-debut of her newborn daughter Stormi knocked Beyoncé’s birth announcement of her twins Rumi and Sir on Instagram out of the most-liked spot.

Wait is Beyonce talking about Kim Kardashian in this Top Off song? Talking about breaking the internet but with her body, her money .. — Piezano ♈ (@SweetAsPie_) March 2, 2018

Girl Beyoncé threw a whole tree of shade at you and your whole family. 😂😂 only one person can break the internet, and it ain’t y’all. — amber Watson (@Ambie017) March 2, 2018

Y’all know Beyoncé dissed Kim Kardashian 😂😂 — M U R D A 🐐📶 (@MKB_1023) March 2, 2018

So Beyoncé DEFINITELY threw bars at Kim Kardashian 😂😂😂 #TopOff — Class 🧐 (@CLASSIKMATERIAL) March 2, 2018

Beyonce:"If they're tryna party with the queen

They gon' have to sign a non-disclosure, ayy"

Kim Kardashian and Tiffany Haddish I am sooo sorry that queen B had to call you out like that but this is a bop#TopOff pic.twitter.com/qCXAoADG3l — Chelley (@_michellejeann) March 2, 2018

However, other members of the Beyhive believe Beyoncé may be referencing Drake instead on the track. In his song “Gyalchester,” the rapper declares: “I’m never washed but I’m not new / I know I said top five, but I’m top two / And I’m not two and I got one.”

@Beyonce @Drake which one is two and which one is one because ya both said the same line so what's the truth? — Hypnotik (@_hypnotik) March 2, 2018

you @Drake is the 🐐 when beyoncé has to bite off his flow — Landon Reid Smothers (@landonreid2) March 2, 2018

Beyoncé used a Drake bar in her verse 😂 — raps jackie chan (@bubzlightyear) March 2, 2018

Beyonce sent shots at Tiffany Haddish, Paper Magazine & Drake all in one verse — JGII (@WhoIsJGII) March 2, 2018

Beyoncé also seemingly shades actress Tiffany Haddish — who may have revealed too much about the singer and her husband in a recent interview — on the track, but the actress took it in stride Friday morning and tweeted her support for the song.

“I love Beyonce … Everything she said rang so real to me. Just know I will sign A NDA any day For Beyoncé,” she wrote in a Tweet. “But also know this I will fight for Beyoncé. I Love that woman she is a Gift from God.”