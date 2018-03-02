'I Break the Internet': See Why Fans Think Beyoncé Is Shading the Kardashians on Her New Song

Is Beyoncé taking shots at the Kardashians on her new song “Top Off?”
In her new collaboration with DJ Khaled, husband JAY-Z and Future, the 36-year-old singer raps: “I’m the only lady here, still the realest n—- in the room / I break the internet, top two and I ain’t number two.”
Fans flooded Twitter shortly after the song’s release, saying Beyoncé was referring to Kim Kardashian West‘s Paper magazine #BreaktheInternet cover.
JAY-Z, 48, has had a complicated relationship with Kim’s husband Kanye West, 40, over the years, but he opened up last fall about mending their friendship.
Meanwhile, others thought the “Formation” singer might be shading Kylie Jenner, whose Instagram-debut of her newborn daughter Stormi knocked Beyoncé’s birth announcement of her twins Rumi and Sir on Instagram out of the most-liked spot.
However, other members of the Beyhive believe Beyoncé may be referencing Drake instead on the track. In his song “Gyalchester,” the rapper declares: “I’m never washed but I’m not new / I know I said top five, but I’m top two / And I’m not two and I got one.”
Beyoncé also seemingly shades actress Tiffany Haddish — who may have revealed too much about the singer and her husband in a recent interview — on the track, but the actress took it in stride Friday morning and tweeted her support for the song.
“I love Beyonce … Everything she said rang so real to me. Just know I will sign A NDA any day For Beyoncé,” she wrote in a Tweet. “But also know this I will fight for Beyoncé. I Love that woman she is a Gift from God.”