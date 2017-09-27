Beyoncé Cheers Up Lady Gaga with Sweet Gifts as the Singer Struggles with a Bad 'Pain Day'

Beyoncé showed why she is the Queen, showering Lady Gaga in gifts to let her fellow singer know she’s loved amid her fibromyalgia battle.

The “Sorry” singer, 36, gifted Gaga, 31, an Ivy Park sweatshirt and a flowers, which the latter shared in two separate posts on Instagram.

Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey 🍯 B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love ❤️ A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 26, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

“Not having a good pain day,” Gaga wrote in the caption. “Thank you honey B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love.”

Thank you so much honey 🍯 B. Miss you.❤️🌹this was so kind. If I hadn't seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going. A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 26, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

In a second post, Gaga shared a photo of red roses along with a card. “Thank you so much honey B,” the singer wrote. “Miss you. this was so kind. If I hadn’t seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going.”

Gaga announced in mid-September that she would be postponing the European leg of her Joanne world tour citing severe physical pain.

“I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles,” Gaga wrote on Twitter. “It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out.

“As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference,” the singer continued.

“I use the word ‘suffer’ not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I’m being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring,” Gaga added. “If you knew me, you would know this couldn’t be further from the truth.

In her new Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, the pop star gives an inside look to her chronic pain, being forced to work through the pain on several occasions.

“Do I look pathetic?” she asks in one scene, putting her hands over her face to cover her tears. “I’m so embarrassed.”