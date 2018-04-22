Beyoncé Slays Second Coachella Performance with New Costumes and Surprise Guests

Beyoncé just slayed Coachella — for a second time!

The star, 36, took the stage Saturday night for her second headlining set at the music festival in Indio, California, and it was “Flawless.”

Beyoncé stuck to the same set list as last weekend’s performance, singing all her hits from “Crazy in Love” to “Love on Top.” She also brought back some special guests — her husband JAY-Z, sister Solange, and pals Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for another epic Destiny’s Child reunion.

Attendees of Coachella’s second weekend were even treated to a surprise appearance from J. Balvin for the singer’s take on his hit “Mi Gente.”

Another change was Beyoncé’s wardrobe. After sporting five custom Balmain ensembles last weekend, the hitmaker served up a new gallery of looks by the designer, including a silver outfit (complete with cape and headpiece!), a pink sequined top with thigh-high boots, a magenta sweatshirt paired with denim shorts and a silver bodysuit that perfectly coordinated with her Destiny’s Child bandmates.

The night before her second showing, the singer unveiled a pop-up shop on her website to sell Beychella-themed merch.

Queen Bey made history at Coachella, as she’s the first black woman to ever headline the festival. During her first set last weekend, Beyoncé showcased hits from her 20-year career, celebrating feminism and black culture. With about 100 dancers and A-list onstage guests, her show was one of the festival’s buzziest performances ever.

Beyoncé devoted hours and hours to preparing for the show.

“She is rehearsing for hours every day. She wants to look her best and for the show to be spectacular,” an insider told PEOPLE ahead of her first set. “She was disappointed last year when she had to cancel, so she wants everything be perfect this time. She is very excited about the show.”

The Grammy winner was originally slated to play Coachella in 2017 but postponed her appearance after revealing she was pregnant with twins, and “Telephone” collaborator Lady Gaga filled in for her.

The festival serves as a preview of Bey and Jay’s second joint tour, On the Run II. This summer, the power couple will hit the road the road with their whole family, including daughter Blue Ivy, 6, and 9-month-old twins Rumi and Sir.

“They are incredibly excited. It took a lot of work to make this happen. It’s the best choice for their family,” a source told PEOPLE ahead of the announcement. “They will all travel together and have a fun family adventure.”