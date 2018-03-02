Tiffany Haddish Jokes She'll 'Sign a NDA' After Beyoncé Seemingly Raps About Her on New Track

Melody Chiu
March 02, 2018 01:45 PM

Tiffany Haddish is taking rumors that Beyoncé shaded her on her new collaboration “Top Off” in stride.

On Friday, the Beyhive zeroed in on lyrics off of DJ Khaled‘s new song with the superstar, her husband JAY-Z and Future.

“If they’re tryna party with the queen / They gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure,” the “Formation” singer raps on the track.

Last month, the 38-year-old actress may have revealed too much when she went into detail on TV One’s UNCENSORED about the moment she saw Beyoncé, 36, warn away another woman during a party after JAY-Z’s concert.

After fans started tweeting that the singer shaded Haddish on “Top Off,” the comedian responded on Twitter with her usual humor — and also stuck up for Queen Bey.

I love Beyonce … Everything she said rang so real to me. Just know I will sign A NDA any day For Beyoncé,” she wrote in a Tweet. “But also know this I will fight for Beyoncé. I Love that woman she is a Gift from God.”

Beyoncé and Tiffany Haddis
Tiffany Haddish/Instagram

Haddish previously said another actress “touched JAY-Z’s chest” at a bash, and “Beyoncé came walking up like… ‘Biitttchhh!’ But, she didn’t say that. But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.'”

Though she didn’t name the “other actress,” Haddish added that “Some other stuff happened but I’m not gonna say nothin’ yet.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now