Beyoncé Remembers Prince in Foreword to New Book About the Late Legend: 'The Word "Icon" Only Scratches the Surface'

We’d be excited enough by Prince: A Private View, a new book of photographs of the late pop legend by Afshin Shahidi, just because of the gorgeous images inside. But the foreword to the book is practically an event in itself. It’s written by one Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and EW has exclusively shared this peek at her words: “Truth be told, the word ‘icon’ only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me.”

EW can also present a first look at the book’s cover and two of the stunning photos you’ll find inside.







Shahidi was Prince’s friend for 20 years and photographer for 10, and Prince: A Private View — due out Oct. 17 — features photos and captions that reflect that relationship. The images range from intimate to candid to staged, and many of them have never been seen before. Shahidi was also the only photographer to shoot Prince’s 3121 private parties in Los Angeles.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com