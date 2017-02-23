Expectant Beyoncé Postpones Coachella Performance on Doctor’s Orders — but Will Headline Festival in 2018

Beyoncé has backed out of her headlining set at this year’s Coachella festival — but will headline in 2018 instead, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The high-profile performance would be considered risky given the advanced state of her pregnancy at the time of the set in April.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” Coachella promoter Goldenvoice and Parkwood Entertainment said in a joint statement Wednesday afternoon. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

The Lemonade singer, 35, was announced as a headliner back in January, but the performance was thrown into question after she revealed that she and husband Jay Z were expecting twins several weeks later.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Her pregnancy didn’t hinder a stellar performance of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” at the 2017 Grammys on Feb. 12, and fans had hoped the same would prove true for Coachella.