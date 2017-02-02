She Slays! A Look Back at Expectant Beyoncé’s Performances Before Pregnancy Reveal

Beyoncé sure can keep a secret!

Fans were completely surprised when the 35-year-old singer announced on Wednesday that she and Jay Z are expecting twins. Now, we’re taking a look back at Queen Bey’s most recent performances while pregnant — when fans were none the wiser.

She dominated the show at the 50th annual CMA Awards in November, performing “Daddy Lessons” alongside the Dixie Chicks.

The star would have been early in her pregnancy then, but there were no baby rumors swirling. Instead, the talk of the town was Beyoncé’s controversial collaboration with the seasoned country band — the girl group had been banned from country radio in 2003, the Washington Post reports.

I'm still shook from last night pic.twitter.com/TEHxpd6mXX — ㅤ (@TOPTlERFIVESTAR) November 3, 2016

Bey sported a form-fitting, all-white, see-through dress.

Days after the show, the expectant mother took to a rally for Hillary Clinton in Cleveland, Ohio. Fittingly, she performed in a pant suit; a black and white polka-dot ensemble.

She ditched the fancy duds and sported a simple pair of jeans and an “I’m With Her’ t-shirt for a few photos with the politician. There was no talk of baby news then either, and her pregnancy belly was still too small to notice.

Less than a month earlier, in October, Beyoncé gave a #flawless performance at the Tidal X: 1015 Benefit Concert wearing a formfitting leotard.

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 4, 2016 at 10:45pm PDT

Now, the star is expected to perform this year’s Coachella music festival.

The lowkey singer had few major performances in recent months — save for the final shows of her Formation World Tour — but she hasn’t exactly been keeping a low profile.

Beyoncé & Jay Z & Hillary & You? hillaryclinton.com/makeaplan A photo posted by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton) on Nov 4, 2016 at 6:51pm PDT

On Oct. 31, Beyoncé and Jay Z adorably celebrated Halloween with their daughter Blue Ivy, dressing up as Barbies and Ken.

In early November, she supported Solange at Saturday Night Live, where the younger Knowles was the musical guest — before chatting up her little sister for Interview‘s January cover.

On Dec. 3, Bey threw Jay a private surprise birthday bash in Los Angeles where they celebrated with Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson and more.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

She later graced her more than 90 million Instagram followers with stunning holiday photos of herself in front of a glamorous Christmas tree.

Queen Bey also posed for photos with Mariah Carey at the singer’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” show on Dec. 11.