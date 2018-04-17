Why Beyoncé’s Mom ‘Stands Corrected’ After Warning Daughter About Her Meaning-Filled Coachella Set

Beyoncé‘s mom has always been her biggest supporter but even Tina Knowles Lawson had some doubts about the singer’s ambitious plan for her Coachella debut.

“I told Beyoncé that I was afraid that the predominately white audience at Coachella would be confused by all of the black culture and Black college culture because it was something that they might not get,” the grandmother of Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter shared on Instagram Monday.

For the nearly two-hour Beychella gig, Beyoncé was accompanied by a marching band, drumline and dance team from four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs): Florida A&M, Prairie View A&M University, North Carolina A&T, Tennessee State University and Alabama State University.

In addition, she brought out surprise guests Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams as well as husband JAY-Z.

“Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline,” she said on stage before making the transition into her 2011 single, “Run the World (Girls).” To further mark the milestone, Queen Bey performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is known as the black national anthem.

And despite her mom’s concerns, the audience loved the songstress’ set.

“Her brave response to me made me feel a-bit selfish and ashamed,” Knowles Lawson continued in her post. “She said I have worked very hard to get to the point where I have a true voice and At this point in my life and my career I have a responsibility to do whats best for the world and not what is most popular.”

“She said that her hope is that after the show young people would research this culture and see how cool it is, and young people black and white would listen to LIFT EVERY VOICE AND SING and see how amazing the words are for us all and bridge the gap. She also hopes that it will encourage young kids to enroll in our amazing HIstorically Black Colleges and Universities.”

Poignantly concluding, “I stand corrected.”

Beyoncé’s Coachella performance inspired the singer to give $25,000 scholarship to one student from four HBCUs ― Xavier University of Louisiana, Wilberforce University, Tuskegee University and Bethune-Cookman University ― as part of her new Homecoming Scholarship Award Program.