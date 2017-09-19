Beyoncé‘s ‘Lemonade‘ vinyl has been mispressed with songs by a Canadian punk band.

The groundbreaking record got an official vinyl release earlier this month, 17 after months after its initial digital release.

However, the long-awaited lemon yellow pressing surprised fans, who discovered songs by the band Zex on Side A of the vinyl.

“Those of you who got the new BEYONCE record Lemonade, will be surprised to hear what will be playing on the A-Side,” the group wrote on Facebook.

As Pitchfork reports, the first side of Zex’s album ‘Uphill Battle’ was pressed onto one side of ‘Lemonade’ instead of Beyoncé’s creations. Magic Bullet Records – the label who released Zex’s record – confirmed the legitimacy of the mispressing to the website.

“Due to human error at the Celebrate Records plant in Germany, which Sony uses to manufacture vinyl, a small amount of the European run of the Beyoncé “Lemonade” vinyl included music from Canadian punk band, ZEX, on Side A,” Columbia Records said in a press release Monday. “Beyoncé and ZEX were not aware of or responsible for the mispress. Fans who purchased the vinyl will be refunded and given a replacement copy. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused.”

“I know how record printing presses work. I can’t imagine that somebody actually pressed the A side with our plates and didn’t realize what they had done. Like the negligence involved is unreal,” Zex lead singer Gretchen Steel told Slate. “I guess it happened, and they went out, and it’s pretty shocking, but we’re all laughing really hard. We think it’s really funny.”

