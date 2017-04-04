Happy Anniversary Beyoncé and Jay Z! Tina Knowles Shares Rare Photo from Wedding

It’s been nine years since Beyoncé and Jay Z tied the knot. And to celebrate, Queen Bey’s mom Tina Knowles Lawson is looking back at their 2008 nuptials!

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 63-year-old House of Deréon designer shared a rare shot of the couple moments after they said their “I do’s” and were pronounced husband and wife.

The picture show a joyful Beyoncé in a stunning white strapless gown (designed by her mother) — her right hand raised in triumph as she cheers towards the sky. Beyoncé’s husband, Jay, holds her left hand — smiling as the newlyweds prepare to walk back down the aisle.

Meanwhile, guests and the ceremony’s minister can be seen surrounding them in celebration.

Lawson left a loving message in the post’s caption — writing, “9 years already??? Congratulations to the Carters on their anniversary.”

And if there was any question as to who was caught fixing Beyoncé train in the background, Lawson took ownership. “That’s my arm fixing the dress,” she said, adding an “lol.”

Beyoncé and Jay Z began dating in 2001, though they kept their relationship quiet for years at first.

Their 2008 wedding was also top-secret, super-intimate affair.

“It was a very emotional wedding — lots of crying — and really very spiritual,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of the soirée, held at the rapper’s 13,500-sq.-ft. Manhattan penthouse and decorated with 70,000 dendrobium orchids flown in from Thailand.

Beyoncé later opened up about their nuptials and their relationship leading up to the big day.

“There was no rush — no one expected me to run off and get married,” she told Seventeen. “I really don’t believe that you will love the same thing when you’re 20 as you do at 30. So that was my rule: Before the age of 25, I would never get married. I feel like you have to get to know yourself, know what you want, spend some time by yourself, and be proud of who you are before you can share that with someone else.”

In April 2015, Jay Z posted a video of the big day on Instagram. Though his account has since been deleted, the clip showed the couple exchanging vows – he in a dashing black tux, she in a voluminous white gown — before Jay slid a wedding ring on Beyoncé’s finger and they walked down the aisle.

Other images from their ceremony were seen in Beyoncé’s 2016 standalone video for the Lemonade track “All Night.”

Besides their big anniversary, the couple have a lot to celebrate. They have a 5-year-old daughter together, Blue Ivy, and are currently expecting twins.