Is it just déjà vu or could Beyoncé and JAY-Z be holding the mic together, once again?

With Queen Bey’s highly anticipated Coachella comeback this April after having to postpone her appearance last year after revealing she was pregnant with twins Sir and Rumi, the timing could be right.

On Wednesday, Italian newspaper Il Giorno published an article that claims the power couple plans to announce their long-awaited joint album next week. According to the publication, Jay and Bey are also gearing up for a summer tour that will travel to stadiums across the U.S. and Europe, including a stop at San Siro Stadium in Milan.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z perform together in 2014 Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

More speculation arose in January when Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning cohost Laura Stylez revealed on-air that multiple sources came to her with news about an upcoming tour announcement. And just last week, according to a few sharp-eyed fans on Twitter, the Ticketmaster website briefly had a page to purchase tickets for a combined tour, but the page was quickly taken down.

You guys… Ticketmaster UK just updated with a "Beyonce and Jay Z" page which I know for a fact was not there before. I suspect they're about to announce a joint tour. pic.twitter.com/fBnNXN2jOM — mom. (@nathalielibero) February 21, 2018

“You guys… Ticketmaster UK just updated with a ‘Beyonce and Jay Z’ page which I know for a fact was not there before. I suspect they’re about to announce a joint tour,” one woman wrote on Twitter.

Some fans have theorized that Jay and Bey may drop a joint album on April 4 in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary, which happens to be just weeks before Beyoncé’s scheduled to headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 14 and 21.

In addition to releasing joint singles such as “Crazy in Love” (2003) and “Drunk in Love” (2013), the couple traveled the world together on their On the Run tour in summer 2014.

During an interview with The New York Times in November, the “4:44” rapper, 48, confirmed that he and Beyoncé, 36, “started making music together” for a joint album right around the same time that she released her 2016 visual album, Lemonade.

[Then] the music she was making at that time was further along,” he said. “So her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on. Um, we still have a lot of that music.”