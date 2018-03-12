On the Run II Is Happening! Beyoncé and JAY-Z Announce Joint Summer Tour

The Beyhive is buzzing into overdrive as Beyoncé and JAY-Z announced a joint summer tour on Monday morning. The jaunt is a long-awaited sequel to their blockbuster 2014 duel headlining trek, On the Run.

The tour, dubbed OTR II, begins June 6 in Cardiff, UK and continues through 15 European cities before arriving in North America on July 25 at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium. The full international itinerary, including the 21 North American dates, are available below.

On March 14th at 9 a.m. in North America, members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers will have a pre-sale opportunity for all dates.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the music super-couple planned to return to the stage together. “They are incredibly excited. It took a lot of work to make this happen. It’s the best choice for their family.”

According to the source, the Carters will be joined on the road by their children — daughter Blue Ivy, 6, and twins Sir and Rumi, 9 months. “They will all travel together and have a fun family adventure.”

Both Beyoncé’s and JAY-Z’s most recent full lengths — Lemonade and 4:44, respectively — grapple with difficulties in their marriage, but by all accounts the couple have put their problems behind them. Their appearance at the 2018 Grammys in February was a family affair, and the upcoming tour is a chance to show off their reinforced bond — just in time for their 10th wedding anniversary in April.

See the full dates below.

OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium (On sale March 23)

June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park (On sale March 23)

June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium (On sale March 23)

June 15 London, UK London Stadium (On sale March 23)

June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena (On sale March 19)

June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium (On sale March 19)

June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena (On sale March 23)

June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion (On sale March 19)

June 30 Warsaw, PL Stadion Narodowy (On sale March 23)

July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion (On sale March 19)

July 06 Milan, IT San Siro (On sale March 19)

July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico (On sale March 19)

July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium (On sale March 19)

July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France (On sale March 19)

July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera (On sale March 19)

OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium (On sale March 19)

July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field (On sale March 19)

July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field (On sale March 19)

Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium (On sale March 19)

Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium (On sale March 19)

Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium (On sale March 19)

Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field (On sale March 19)

Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field (On sale March 19)

Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field (On sale March 19)

Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium (On sale March 19)

Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium (On sale March 19)

Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium (On sale March 19)

Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium (On sale March 19)

Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium (On sale March 19)

Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome (On sale March 19)

Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium (On sale March 19)

Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium (On sale March 19)

Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl (On sale March 19)

Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium (On sale March 19)

Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium (On sale March 19)

Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place (On sale March 19)

