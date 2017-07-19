How Beyoncé and JAY-Z Worked Through Their ‘Huge Problems’ to Find Happiness Together as Parents

The Carters are over the moon with their two new additions, Rumi and Sir Carter, but it wasn’t so long ago that a happy family wasn’t a sure thing.

“It is not a secret that Beyoncé and Jay had huge problems a couple of years ago,” an insider tells PEOPLE exclusively about the duo, who are also parents to 5½-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. “It was obvious to everyone that spent time with them.”

Despite their marital issues — which both have opened up about on their most recent albums — they stayed united because of their roles as parents.

For more details on JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s first month with their brand-new twins, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

“Even though they didn’t get along great, they were together a lot because of Blue,” says the insider. “There was always tension in the air, but they both worked very hard to get to the place where they are now.”

Settled for the summer in an over-the-top, $400,000 a month rental home in Malibu, the stars are focusing on their family.

RELATED VIDEO: Beyoncé Shares First Photo of Twins Sir and Rumi Carter

“They are very excited about adding babies to the family,” says the source of the twins, who were born on June 13. “Jay was great during Beyoncé’s pregnancy and continues to be great. He loves being a dad and Beyoncé seems very happy.”