All the Wedding Videos & Photos Beyoncé & JAY-Z Have Shared in Honor of Their 10th Anniversary

A decade ago, on April 4, 2008, Beyoncé and JAY-Z married on the fourth day in the fourth month of the year in honor of their shared favorite number. (She was born Sept. 4, he was born Dec. 4 and they have “IV” tattoos on their left ring fingers.)

And very little has been shared from the top-secret, super-intimate wedding ceremony due to Bey, 36, and JAY, 48, requiring their 40 guests, including Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, to abide by a no recording devices rule. Even their proposal has been kept hush-hush, though the couple delighted fans with a mock proposal at the 2014 Met Gala when Beyoncé’s ring fell off during her red carpet photo op.

However, last year, proud mom Tina Knowles Lawson toasted to her daughter and son-in-law’s ninth wedding anniversary by sharing a never-before-seen black-and-white portrait of the couple walking down the aisle right after they said their “I do’s.”

RELATED: A Detailed Timeline of Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s Relationship

“It was a very emotional wedding — lots of crying — and really very spiritual,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of the soirée, held at the rapper’s 13,500-sq.-ft. Manhattan penthouse and decorated with 70,000 Dendrobium orchids flown in from Thailand. The couple obtained a marriage license at a village hall in Scarsdale, New York.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The pair — who are now parents to 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 9-month-old twins Rumi and Sir — celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary with fans when they shared a video, titled “Die with You,” which she captioned, “4.4.17,” with two blue hearts.

RELATED: 15 Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Twinning Moments That Melted Our Hearts

Images from their ceremony were also seen in Beyoncé’s 2016 standalone video for the Lemonade track “All Night” in which home video from their nuptials showed the epic wedding dress made by her mom.

In April 2015, JAY-Z posted a video of the big day on Instagram. Though his account has since been deleted, the clip showed he and his wife exchanging vows before Jay slid a wedding ring on Queen Bey’s finger. For the first time, fans were able to see her favorite color — blue! — painted on her nails.

And if you were among the lucky concert attendees of their joint On the Run tour in 2014, Beyoncé and JAY-Z aired footage from their wedding during their sets.

RELATED: 10 Hysterical, Awkward and Unforgettable Stories from Celebs Who Met Beyoncé

Also in 2011, Beyoncé shared two photos of gown fittings in the music video for “I Was Here” which showed behind-the-scenes footage of the making of her white strapless sweetheart gown with a curve-hugging bodice, billowing skirt and dramatic train.

Ms. Tina previously admitted that her daughter was not a fan of her mother’s wedding design. “[Beyoncé] was so sweet to let me do that. She came back later one day and she said, ‘You know, when my daughter gets married, I’m going to let her pick out her own dress.’ Maybe she wasn’t so excited about it at the time, but she’s a sweetheart,” she told Today in April 2016.

In November 2008, Beyoncé told Essence magazine that she wanted to forego an engagement ring. “People put too much emphasis on that. It’s just material and it’s just silly to me,” she said. “What Jay and I have is real. We’ve been together a long time. We always knew it would happen.”

RELATED: ‘Crazy in Love!’ See Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s Private Relationship Through the Years

The 21-time Grammy winner also previously discussed their long-standing romance that began when she first met JAY-Z at 18 years old.

“There was no rush — no one expected me to run off and get married,” she also told Seventeen in November 2008. “I really don’t believe that you will love the same thing when you’re 20 as you do at 30. So that was my rule: Before the age of 25, I would never get married. I feel like you have to get to know yourself, know what you want, spend some time by yourself, and be proud of who you are before you can share that with someone else.”

Though photos of Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s wedding are rare to come by, fans have been able to witness the couple taking part in sister Solange’s November 2014 wedding to husband Alan Ferguson as well as Tina’s April 2015 wedding to Richard Lawson.

Fast forward to the present, Beyoncé has discussed her marriage in her sixth studio album, Lemonade, and JAY-Z referenced their relationship in his 13th studio album, 4:44. And in March, the power duo announced the sequel to their 2014 tour by revealing the dates for the OTR II Tour which kicks off on June 6 in Cardiff, England.