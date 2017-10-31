Beyoncé and JAY-Z Transform into Lil’ Kim and Notorious BIG for Halloween

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have added yet another stellar couples costume to their Halloween tradition.

The couple dressed up for her BFF Kelly Rowland‘s party over the weekend, and fittingly channeled another powerhouse couple of music: Lil’ Kim and Notorious BIG!

Beyoncé opted for a curly black wig, a white dress shirt, black suspenders and sunglasses to transform into Lil’ Kim from Missy Elliott’s “The Rain” music video. The mother of three even got the smallest of details down to a tee by drawing a mole above her lip.

Meanwhile, JAY-Z was influenced by his fellow Brooklyn rapper’s iconic look, opting for a red leather jacket, white shirt, jeans, sunglasses and a cane.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z as Lil' Kim and The Notorious B.I.G. for #Halloween2017 pic.twitter.com/ZyCqzcQiaI — THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) October 30, 2017

Lil’ Kim first made her mark as a part of Biggie’s Junior Mafia crew, and at one time, she carried on an intimate relationship with the fallen MC, who died in March 1997 at the age of 24.

The Bey Hive has come to look forward to Bey and Hov’s Halloween getups.

In 2014, she dressed up as Janet Jackson to daughter Blue Ivy‘s Michael Jackson.

Janet and MJ A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 31, 2014 at 2:39pm PDT

The year after that, the couple referenced costumes from the classic 1988 film Coming to America with their oldest child.

Coming to America🎃 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 1, 2015 at 1:15pm PST

And 2016 was doubly exciting as Queen Bey, her mother Tina Knowles Lawson and Blue wore varsity jackets and kente kufi hats for a Salt-N-Pepa-themed look.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 30, 2016 at 8:30pm PDT

In addition, Bey also dressed up as Barbie and Ken with her husband.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:51pm PDT

Here’s hoping for a family costume this year with twins Rumi and Sir!